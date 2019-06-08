Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBVA. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.40 ($7.44) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.85 ($6.80) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.74 ($6.67).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

