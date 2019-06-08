Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,853 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 193,721 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in HP by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 36,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $735,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.26.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

