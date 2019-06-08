Bancor Market Cap Achieves $42.52 Million (BNT)

Bancor (CURRENCY:BNT) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00008828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, COSS, LATOKEN and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Bancor has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a total market cap of $42.52 million and $2.22 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00404731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.42 or 0.02466820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000411 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00151988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Bancor was first traded on February 13th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 71,443,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,717,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

Bancor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit, LATOKEN, Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, ABCC, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

