Bangor Savings Bank Has $532,000 Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Boeing by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boeing by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.01.

NYSE BA opened at $353.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

