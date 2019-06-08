Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 135,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 856,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 134,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 544,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 31.4% in the first quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 130,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $265.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.98.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $3,859,934.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

