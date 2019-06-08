Bank of Georgia Group (BGEO) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,845

Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,180 ($28.49) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11) in a report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Numis Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,216 ($28.96) to GBX 2,356 ($30.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price target on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group stock opened at GBX 1,603 ($20.95) on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,299.60 ($16.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,077 ($27.14).

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

