Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,137 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 48.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 413.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 305.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 87,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 65,688 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 366,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 21,031 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $10.00 price objective on Cross Country Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.60 million, a PE ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Bank of Montreal Can Sells 10,137 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/bank-of-montreal-can-sells-10137-shares-of-cross-country-healthcare-inc-ccrn.html.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.