Bank of Montreal Can Sells 707 Shares of Universal Corp (UVV)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Universal were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $659,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 369.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 105,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.71. Universal Corp has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $671.72 million for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

In related news, insider James A. Huffman sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $106,320.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $140,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

