Bayer (BAYN) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €81.50 ($94.77).

Shares of BAYN opened at €52.87 ($61.48) on Tuesday. Bayer has a fifty-two week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a fifty-two week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

About Bayer

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

