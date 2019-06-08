Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) will post earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.22. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings per share of $2.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $11.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.66 to $11.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

BDX traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.38. 1,270,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,031. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 8,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.13, for a total transaction of $2,119,875.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,785 shares in the company, valued at $56,839,137.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,473 shares of company stock worth $6,878,297. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

