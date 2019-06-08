Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €93.35 ($108.55).

Get Beiersdorf alerts:

Shares of BEI opened at €105.45 ($122.62) on Thursday. Beiersdorf has a 52 week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €104.75 ($121.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion and a PE ratio of 32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.