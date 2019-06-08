Berenberg Bank Raises Britvic (BVIC) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Britvic to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 939.73 ($12.28).

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 915 ($11.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. Britvic has a twelve month low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 968.50 ($12.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.