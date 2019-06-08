BidaskClub Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CLMT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $326.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.30. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a positive return on equity of 73.33% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $851.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 3.8% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 472,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Knott David M now owns 1,534,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,829,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

