BidaskClub Lowers Duluth (DLTH) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DLTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. William Blair cut shares of Duluth from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Duluth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

DLTH stock opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $446.36 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.11). Duluth had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $89,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Duluth by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

