Big Yellow Group (BYG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BYG has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,013.63 ($13.24).

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,025 ($13.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 375,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total transaction of £3,694,004.88 ($4,826,871.66).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

