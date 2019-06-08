BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) Director Sells $34,560.00 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $34,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 612,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,097.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BDSI opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.47. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 42.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/biodelivery-sciences-international-inc-bdsi-director-sells-34560-00-in-stock.html.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.