Black Hills Corp (BKH) SVP Brian Iverson Sells 6,469 Shares

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) SVP Brian Iverson sold 6,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $503,870.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,552.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BKH stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 230,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,654. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Black Hills in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Black Hills by 3.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Black Hills by 1.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

