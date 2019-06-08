BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,486,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,475 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $14,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 2.01. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackBerry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

