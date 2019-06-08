BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.53. 69,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,662. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $17.36.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

