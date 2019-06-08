Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (BGY) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 157,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,387. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

