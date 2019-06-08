BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

BGT traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,533. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

