BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.12% of Texas Roadhouse worth $512,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,693 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $182,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,400 shares in the company, valued at $755,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $354,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXRH. Maxim Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.84.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $55.48 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $75.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $690.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

