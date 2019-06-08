BlackRock Inc. Has $488.29 Million Stake in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,591,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,416 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.14% of Semtech worth $488,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 4.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.8% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.54.

Semtech stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $99,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Jungsup Kim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,314,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,023.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,514 shares of company stock valued at $7,645,374 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/blackrock-inc-has-488-29-million-stake-in-semtech-co-smtc.html.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.