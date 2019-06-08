BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

MHD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.52. 23,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,259. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

