BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MUJ stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $14.02.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

