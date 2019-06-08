Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BQH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $14.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WARNING: “Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (BQH)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/blackrock-new-york-municipal-bond-trust-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-05-bqh.html.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.