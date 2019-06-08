Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund (NYSE:BSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE BSD traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.54. 25,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,823. Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

About Blackrock Strategic Municipal Trust Fund

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

