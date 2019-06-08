Blockport Hits Market Cap of $351,658.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Blockport has a total market cap of $351,658.00 and $7,891.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00400774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.37 or 0.02437119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000412 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00150931 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004250 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

