BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 2,817 Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 534.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $274.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.38.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

