BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $62,000 Stake in Vectrus Inc (VEC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 348.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 373.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melvin Parker sold 1,375 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $36,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vectrus stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. Vectrus Inc has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $325.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vectrus Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEC. ValuEngine raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Vectrus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vectrus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

