Boliden (BDNNF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boliden (OTCMKTS:BDNNF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BDNNF. Barclays lowered Boliden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Boliden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boliden currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Boliden alerts:

OTCMKTS BDNNF opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Boliden has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Boliden Company Profile

Boliden AB, a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.