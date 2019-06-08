BOS Better OnLine Sol (BOSC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) from a b rating to a c rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BOS Better OnLine Sol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOSC opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. BOS Better OnLine Sol has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BOS Better OnLine Sol (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. BOS Better OnLine Sol had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol by 94.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 55,955 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BOS Better OnLine Sol in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in BOS Better OnLine Sol by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BOS Better OnLine Sol

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

