BOX (BOX) Receives Buy Rating from Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum restated their buy rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOX. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.82.

BOX stock opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 445.38%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $292,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,761,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,950 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,982,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,760,000 after purchasing an additional 161,891 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,028,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 156,340 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after buying an additional 1,589,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 111.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,434,000 after buying an additional 2,063,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 37.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,326,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after buying an additional 632,031 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

