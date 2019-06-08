Brokerages Anticipate XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.59). XOMA posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $25.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $150,071.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, with a total value of $54,524.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 42,010 shares of company stock valued at $612,963 in the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 56,130 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,842,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 311,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $16.41. 30,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,686. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $143.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.61. XOMA has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.