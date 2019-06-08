Brokerages Expect Care.com Inc (CRCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) will post $52.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Care.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.11 million to $52.30 million. Care.com reported sales of $45.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Care.com will report full year sales of $219.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.09 million to $219.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $246.85 million, with estimates ranging from $245.50 million to $248.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Care.com.

Get Care.com alerts:

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Care.com had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Care.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRCM. TheStreet downgraded Care.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Care.com from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Care.com from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Care.com in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Care.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.37.

CRCM stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. 214,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,236. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Care.com has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $462.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $100,847.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,279.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 55,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $1,096,516.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,159,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,096,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,234 shares of company stock worth $1,758,120 over the last 90 days. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Care.com by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Care.com by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,201,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,199,000 after buying an additional 932,070 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Care.com during the 4th quarter worth $7,724,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Care.com by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,028,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,087,000 after buying an additional 393,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Care.com by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 212,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Care.com

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Care.com (CRCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Care.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Care.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.