Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) to Announce $2.79 EPS

Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) will report $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.86. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $2.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $12.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $311.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.58.

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.16. 565,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,820. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total value of $241,450.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,776.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kimbell sold 15,452 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $5,153,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $143,394,373. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 572.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

