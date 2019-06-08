Brokerages Set NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) PT at $29.33

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered NetScout Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NTCT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 316,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,374. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,024.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $79,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

