BTC Health Limited (BTC) Insider Peter Jones Purchases 100,000 Shares

BTC Health Limited (ASX:BTC) insider Peter Jones purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($7,446.81).
Peter Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Peter Jones purchased 35,000 shares of BTC Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$3,570.00 ($2,531.91).
- On Friday, May 17th, Peter Jones purchased 65,000 shares of BTC Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.12 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$7,475.00 ($5,301.42).
- On Wednesday, May 15th, Peter Jones bought 40,000 shares of BTC Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$4,200.00 ($2,978.72).
Shares of BTC Health stock remained flat at $A$0.10 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100,486 shares. BTC Health Limited has a 1 year low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of A$0.21 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of $16.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00.
BTC Health Company Profile
BTC Health Limited is a Pooled Development Fund managed by Titan Bioventures Management Pty Ltd specializing in investments in the biotechnology sector with a focus on post-genomics, stem cell biology, convergence, silicon biology, and nanomedicine. Within post-genomics, it invests in functional genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, structural genomics, glycomics, and pharmacogenomics.
