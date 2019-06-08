Burst Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Burst has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Burst has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $68,705.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Livecoin, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,044,837,763 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Poloniex, Coinroom, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

