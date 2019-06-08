Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.44.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.77. Cadence Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

In related news, CFO Valerie Toalson purchased 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,955.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $995,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 489,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,750,761.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 55,044 shares of company stock worth $1,096,177 and have sold 81,224 shares worth $1,817,309. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $33,000. Caz Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 36.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

