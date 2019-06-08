CalAmp (CAMP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAMP. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut CalAmp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded CalAmp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CalAmp from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.83. CalAmp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.58 million. CalAmp had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 19.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

