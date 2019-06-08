California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 54.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 135.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 315.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.18. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.41 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 129.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTN. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

