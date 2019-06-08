California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.87 Million Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLIBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.83). GCI Liberty had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $217.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GCI Liberty from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $3,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

