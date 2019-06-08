Cambrex Co. (CBM) Stake Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cambrex were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambrex by 2,725.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cambrex by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambrex during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

NYSE CBM opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cambrex Co. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Cambrex had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambrex Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBM has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cambrex from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

Cambrex Profile

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

