Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 24,144 Unit Co. (UNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unit during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unit by 123.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director King P. Kirchner bought 10,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,723.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Bailey Iv Peyton bought 3,000 shares of Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,745.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,181 shares of company stock valued at $549,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

UNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Shares of Unit stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Unit Co. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $461.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Unit had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Unit’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unit Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

