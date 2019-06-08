Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $116.58 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.29. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.02%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 15,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,759,362.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Longbow Research began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

