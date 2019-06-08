Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Mitie Group (MTO)

Mitie Group (LON:MTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 84.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Numis Securities raised Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 194.43 ($2.54).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Thursday. Mitie Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.60 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of $548.47 million and a P/E ratio of -154.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.