Celsion (CLSN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLSN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

CLSN stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. Celsion has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $35.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.10.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 1,954.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsion will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Celsion by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Celsion by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Celsion by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Celsion by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 214,829 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

