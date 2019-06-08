Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0373 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.41.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

