Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,345,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,150. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$8.74 and a one year high of C$14.84.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, with a total value of C$188,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,315,120.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. GMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.38.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/08/cenovus-energy-inc-cve-declares-0-05-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.